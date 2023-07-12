Elizabeth Olsen, a fan favorite and presumptive Emmy nominee for her outstanding performance in Love & Death, was surprisingly snubbed at the Emmy Awards nominations this morning and her fans on social media are not happy about it.

Olsen has been receiving huge accolades for her role as real-life axe murderer Candy Montgomery in Love & Death, but the only nomination the limited series ended up receiving went to Jesse Plemons for supporting actor. The HBO show may have suffered from being the second on-screen depiction of Candy Montgomery in two years, following 2022's Candy starring Jessica Biel. Still, Elizabeth Olsen fans felt they had ample grounds to be mad about the omission.

One poster used the popular Jennifer Lawrence meme from Hot Ones to express disbelief: “Elizabeth Olsen has not received a best actress emmy nomination for her outstanding performance in love and death.”

“elizabeth olsen has not received a best actress emmy nomination for her outstanding performance in love and death” me: pic.twitter.com/dxaWE5x0OV — rin ☁️ (@lizzieonfilm) July 12, 2023

Another used Olsen herself in a reaction post, though in another of her revered roles — as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch — to once again express bewilderment at the lack of recognition.

Me if I don't hear or see Elizabeth Olsen's name announced later on today pic.twitter.com/aHwkpDiW6H — Elle (@OlsenTones) July 12, 2023

Yet another disgruntled poster sought inspiration from the Phoebe Waller-Bridge masterpiece Fleabag to comment, “Elizabeth Olsen not getting nominated at the Emmys for her performance in Love and Death…”

Elizabeth Olsen not getting nominated at the Emmys for her performance in Love and Death… pic.twitter.com/jLyclKdGg0 — P | SECRET INVASION (@avengersxwanda) July 12, 2023

At least Elizabeth Olsen and Love & Death fans are taking out their frustrations with some creative outlets, but it undoubtedly doesn't make the snubbing any easier to take! Here's hoping the Emmys never overlook Elizabeth Olsen again — for her sake as well as that of her devoted fans.