Elizabeth Olsen, known for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has some advice for actors thinking about joining the franchise, Entertainment Weekly shares. In a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Olsen revealed that she has advised “some people” who reached out to her about joining the MCU to consider signing on for just one project.

Elizabeth Olsen believes that taking on a single project gives actors more control over their creative choices and allows them to have a say in their character’s future. She explained that if an actor falls in love with their character and wants to continue playing them, having signed on for only one project gives them leverage and creative control for potential sequels or spin-offs.

While many of her fellow Avengers, such as Tom Holland and Chris Evans, signed multi-picture deals with Marvel, Olsen’s approach suggests a different strategy. By leaving the door open for negotiation, actors can potentially secure better financial terms for future appearances.

It’s worth noting that Olsen’s advice may be influenced by her own unique circumstances. Coming from a show-business legacy, she may have had different considerations and negotiating power when initially joining the MCU.

As for Olsen’s future in the MCU, there are currently no plans for Wanda Maximoff’s return. In a recent interview on The Today Show, Olsen expressed her hope to return but clarified that there is no existing contract in place. While she genuinely wishes to reprise her role, the decision ultimately rests with the studio.