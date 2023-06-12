Elizabeth Olsen has been busy promoting Love & Death, doing the Emmy's rounds with various interviews, and has weighed in multiple times on her future in the MCU as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Speaking to Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) for Variety's “Actors on Actors” interview series, the topic of Olsen's MCU future came up. Fahy asked Olsen if she stays up at night missing Wanda to which the latter replied, “No, I don't,” with a laugh. This comment doubles down on her recent comment that she “doesn't miss” the MCU. Though she did admit that she loves playing the character: “I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her, and I've loved it.”

“I think the reason why I am not like calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do. I think WandaVision was really surprising and a really surprising opportunity and so if someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made,” Olsen said.

She would go on and talk about wanting to also get rid of the MCU stigma and vary her roles a bit. After all, if you look at her filmography since she joined the MCU in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, it has been dominated by Wanda Maximoff performances with a few different projects sprinkled in like I Saw the Light and Ingrid Goes West. But too much of one thing — no matter how good it is — can be bad, and Love & Death felt like a breath of fresh air for Olsen.

“I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all,” said Olsen.

With roles like the one in Love & Death, Elizabeth Olsen should continue to find non-MCU roles. However, it's unlikely that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was truly her last role in the mega-franchise since the MCU has a habit of bringing back any character, dead or alive.

Love & Death is streaming on Max now.