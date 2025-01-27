Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz is the newest MLB The Show cover athlete, the 23-year-old slugger has announced.

De La Cruz broke the news in a video posted to social media on Monday where he expressed his excitement.

“What's up my people, this is Elly De La Cruz from the Cincinnati Reds and I'm excited to be on the cover of MLB The Show 25,” he announced in Spanish. “You already know I'mma beat everyone.”

Though the honor of cover athlete isn't quite as prestigious as it is in football with the Madden cover, it's still a sign of skill, popularity and respect for an MLB player. De La Cruz follows Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, who graced the cover in 2024 and Jazz Chisholm Jr, then of the Miami Marlins, in 2023.

De La Cruz is the youngest MLB The Show cover athlete since Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2021, who earned the cover spot at 22 years old. He's also the first active Reds player to ever have the honor; Ken Griffey Jr.'s appearance came after his retirement.

MLB The Show 25 is due out in March, though an exact release date has not been announced. As of this writing, The Show has also not officially announced De La Cruz as its cover athlete.

Reds' Elly De La Cruz is one of the most electrifying players in baseball

The Reds don't exactly get featured often on Sunday Night Baseball, but their shortstop quickly became a household name in baseball circles. De La Cruz burst onto the scene in 2023 as a rookie, hitting for the cycle just two weeks after he was called up. Days later, he became the first Reds player in a century to steal second, third and home in the same inning.

De La Cruz boasts a rare blend of speed and power as one of the fastest players in the game who also hit 25 home runs in his first full season. It made him the first shortstop in MLB history to have a 20/60 season.

Of course it wasn't all glory for De La Cruz in 2024. He also led the league in strikeouts with 216, limiting his on-base percentage to .339. With Statcast clocking him and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals as the fastest players in baseball, that surely took away a bunch of hits that De La Cruz would have had simply by making contact. And if he reaches, there's a chance for him to run rampant on the base paths.