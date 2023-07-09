Is there a more electrifying athlete than Elly De La Cruz anywhere in professional baseball? The rookie phenom from the Cincinnati Reds did his part to claim the title with an eye-catching performance not seen in the Major Leagues in more than 54 years.

Reds Elly De La Cruz First player to steal 2nd, 3rd & home during a teammates at-bat since Rod Carew on May 18, 1969 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) July 8, 2023

Elly De La Cruz of the @Reds is the only MLB player in the last 50 years to steal second, third and home all with the same batter at the plate. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 8, 2023

De La Cruz stole second, third and home in the same sequence during the seventh inning of the 8-5 victory by the Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The last major league player to accomplish the feat was Hall of Famer Rod Carew, who did the same thing in May, 1969 while he was with the Minnesota Twins.

Elly De La Cruz stole second, third and home in the span of two pitches! (MLB x @Ziprecruiter) pic.twitter.com/tOogXBGcpi — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2023

De La Cruz delivered an RBI single in the seventh inning that allowed the Reds to break a 5-5 tie. He stole second off relief pitcher Elvis Peguero on a 1-1 pitch, and then took off for third on the next pitch and made it safely without a throw.

Peguero was rattled after he got the ball back from catcher William Contreras, and after he turned around to walk back to the pitcher's mound, the ultraquick De La Cruz took off for home and easily beat Peguero's throw home.

De La Cruz has been a dynamic performer for the first-place Reds since he was called up to the team June 6. At the time, the Reds were 27-33, but they have turned their season around by recording a 23-7 mark since then.

Elly De La Cruz has set the tone for his team hitting .325 with 4 home runs and 15 RBI since being promoted to the Reds.

Carew's memorable achievement came against the Detroit Tigers, who had Mickey Lolich on the mound and catcher Bill Freehan behind the plate.