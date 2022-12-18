By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Users are doomsaying the fall of free speech on Twitter after the social media platform announces a crackdown on certain accounts.

In a bold and surprising move that will surely be a turn-off to many of its current users, Twitter recently announced that it will implement stricter control and crackdown users over what can and cannot be promoted on their Twitter accounts.

We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

Specifically, Twitter will start removing accounts that are “created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr, and Post. The full policy can be found on Twitter’s official Help Center. Seen within the linked article are more prohibitions, which include linking to “third-party social media link aggregators” like linktr.ee and link.bio. “Accounts that are used for the main purpose of promoting content on another social platform may be suspended,” reads the new policy.

It’s worth noting that Twitter’s new policy only covers free advertisements and promotions. The policy’s terms explicitly states that “Additionally, (Twitter allows) paid advertsiement/promotion for any of the prohibited social media platforms.”

Users who will be deemed guilty of the restricted promotion may lead to temporary suspension, tweet deletion, temporary account locks, or at worst, a permanent suspension of the user’s account.

Naturally, users are not happy with this new policy, and has led to what Twitter users would call “getting ratioed.” Most Twitter users reacted to this new policy vehemently opposed this new policy, with a good number of users saying that Twitter is curtailing freedom of speech and expression.

This won’t be the first controversial policy that Twitter would introduce after the ascension and takeover by billionaire Elon Musk. Previously, users have protested against Musk’s intentions to introduce monthly subscriptions to some forms of accounts on Twitter, which many argue leads to confusion on the veracity and authenticity of tweets made on the platform which consequently leads to the spread of misinformation.