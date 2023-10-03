Elon Musk and Grimes will face off legally for their children. This is after Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has taken legal action against her Musk concerning their three children.

Court records reveal that the “Genesis” performer filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” in a California court on September 29. The purpose of this petition is to have the court officially recognize the legal parents of a child when the parents are not married. While the case docket is public, specific filings are unavailable to the public.

Currently, there's no response from the Tesla co-founder.

Interestingly, even after their separation, Grimes did not request child support or custody rights. Until now. The two never married and only dated from 2018 to September 2021 with their on-and-off relationship.

Elon Musk and Grimes share three children together. Their first named X Æ A-Xii, was born in May 2020. Later, they quietly welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl (known as Y) through a surrogate in December 2021. However, recent news revealed they secretly had a third child. A son named Techno Mechanicus (known as Tau). Although the exact birth date remains unknown.

Now, Grimes was not new to this. Earlier this year, she made a public plea on Twitter for Musk to allow her to see their son. Following journalist Walter Isaacson's tweet sharing photos of Musk's twins with Shivon Zilis, with whom he shares children Strider and Azure, Grimes requested access to her child in a since-deleted tweet.

In subsequent tweets, Grimes explained that she had spoken with Zilis to resolve their issues and emphasized her desire for the children to grow up together as friends.