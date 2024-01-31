My future lies with a Gershwin Prize.

Newly minted EGOT Elton John and and long-time songwriting partner Bernie Taupin will both be honored the Library of Congress' 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, Variety reported.

A tribute concert will celebrate the duo's songwriting in Washington, D.C. on March 20. The concert will be broadcast on PBS station on April 8.

The lineup for the concert hasn't been announced yet for the invitation-only tribute. Grammy producer Ken Erhrlich Productions will co-produce the event with WETA in Washington, D.C., as well as the Library of Congress.

John said in a statement, “I've been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that that one day this might be bestowed upon us.”

“It's an incredible honor for two British guys to be recognized like this. I'm so honored,” he continued.

Taupin also released his own statement and said, “To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue is humbling, and I am absolutely thrilled to accept.”

Elton John: EGOT and now Gershwin Prize awardee

Taupin, who has been John's lyricist for most of his greatest hits, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. John got the final letter to complete his EGOT when he won a Primetime Emmy earlier this month for Best Variety Special – Live for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium streamed on Disney+.

Last year, the Gershwin Prize went to Joni Mitchell. The guests during her tribute were Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Marcus Mumford, James Taylor and Herbie Hancock.

The prize was created in 2007 and named after iconic composers and lyricists George and Ira Gershwin. The award is given to composers or performers for their lifetime contributions to popular music. Past awardees include Paul Simon, Paul McCartney, Willie Nelson, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, Smokey Robinson and the writing team Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement, “Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives.”

“Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists. More than 50 years ago, they came from across the pond to win over Americans and audiences worldwide with their beautiful songs and rock anthems. We’re proud to honor Elton and Bernie with the Gershwin Prize for their incredible impact on generations of music lovers,” she added.

The tribute concert Elton John and Bernie Taupin: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song will broadcast on most PBS stations at 8 p.m. on April 8. It will also be available to stream on PBS.org and the PBS app.