With his Emmy win last night, Elton John has reached a huge career milestone: EGOT status.

EGOT means that John has now won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar (Academy Award), and Tony Award throughout his illustrious career.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” John said in a statement (via Variety). “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.

“Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful,” he added.

Due to an injury, John was not in attendance at the Emmys last night. His Disney+ special, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, won Best Variety Special (Live). Throughout his career, John won two Oscars for Best Original Song for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (The Lion King) and “I'm Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman). He won a Tony Award for Best Original Score for Aida and has won five Grammy Awards.

Elton John is one of the most celebrated musical artists of all time. His Disney+ special captured his final concert in the United States at Dodger Stadium. The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour spanned nearly five full years. After kicking off in September 2018, John took his final concert tour across the world. It wrapped up on July 8, 2023, with a show in Stockholm, Sweden.