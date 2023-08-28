Elton John meant it when he sang “I'm Still Standing.” The “Your Song” singer recently fell and was hospitalized overnight but was discharged this morning.

While at his villa in Nice, France, John had taken a fall. The cause is unknown, but it was serious enough that he went to a hospital in Monaco.

A rep of the singer said in a statement, “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Elton John is one of the most acclaimed singers of all time. He recently embarked on the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which began nearly five years ago in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The pandemic would cause delays and postponements, and the tour didn't wrap up its 330-show run until July 8, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

While on the tour, John hit all of the major cities across the globe. His final United States concert was a symbolic one, it occurred at Dodger Stadium amid a three-night residency there. The last U.K. show of his career was a headlining show at Glastonbury this year.

Aside from live touring, John was still worked on studio material. In 2021, he released the Lockdown Sessions. This album included collaborations with the likes of Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, and Glen Campbell (among more).

Anytime a singer like John, who's 76 years old, takes a fall, it's scary news. At least he is back home and reportedly in good health following the scare.