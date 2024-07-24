New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was limited to six games played during the 2023 season because of injuries. Giants head coach Brian Daboll provided an important training camp injury update on the QB Wednesday, via Dan Salomone of Giants.com.

“Daniel Jones has been cleared for 11-on-11 drills. ‘He’s getting all the reps' with the ones, Daboll said,” Salomone wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There have been questions about whether or not Jones will be the team's QB of the future. New York committed to the quarterback with a previous contract extension, as Jones played well in 2022. He struggled in 2023 while on the field, however.

The good news is that Jones is trending in a promising direction from an injury standpoint. New York is expected to give Jones another opportunity as the QB1 in 2024. The Giants may end up making a change if Jones fails to play well early in the season, though.

Daniel Jones' future with Giants

The Giants went just 1-5 with Jones as the starting quarterback in 2023. In 2022, Jones led New York to a 9-6-1 record in games he played.

Of course, the injuries certainly did not help matters. Perhaps Jones will find his footing and bounce back with a healthy season. He is still only 27 years old and could emerge as the team's quarterback of the future again.

But New York is going to closely monitor his performance in each game. They cannot afford to wait around and hope that Jones figures things out. The Giants would like to contend soon and they understand the importance of having a reliable quarterback under center.

2024 projects to be a crucial campaign for Jones without question. He will be under the microscope throughout the season. The question is whether or not Jones will take care of business despite the immense amount of pressure.