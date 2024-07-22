Travis Kelce went on a shopping spree of designer brands for Taylor Swift, adding to her wardrobe.

The U.S. Sun is reporting that Kelce spent $71,950 on “meaningful gifts” for Swift. These items include a $16,000 dress from Valentino, which is allegedly one of Swift's favorite brands. He also shopped at Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Fendi.

A source told the U.S. Sun that Travis Kelce “loved” choosing 14 “Italian-inspired” items during his shopping spree. “Travis loves Valentino, both for him and Taylor,” the source said.

Some of the other purchases included a $3,330 calfskin bag resplendent with the Valentino logo. He also bought a mini-dress for $3,200.

This comes soon after Swift spent two nights in Milan on her “Eras” tour. She played at the San Siro on July 13 and 14 before heading to Germany. She is almost done with traveling across Europe.

Kelce, meanwhile, is currently back with the Kansas City Chiefs for training camp. They are gearing up for the 2024-2025 NFL season and hope to make it to another Super Bowl. The team is fresh off of their third Super Bowl victory with Patrick Mahomes under center.

They just beat the San Fransisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII to earn their third championship with Mahomes. The Chiefs previously beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV 31-20. At least this time, the game was close.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Speculation of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating began in September 2023. Swift showed up to the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears (which the Chiefs easily won).

Throughout the rest of the season, Swift would regularly attend games to support Kelce. In total, Swift went to 13 games, including Super Bowl LVIII. They quickly became the talk of the league with Swift showing up to so many games.

Kelce is one of the top tight ends in the NFL. He attended Cincinnati for college and played in 35 games. Since coming into the league in 2013, he has made nine Pro Bowls and has been named to seven total All-Pro teams (four first-team and three second-team).

He also holds the record for most receptions in the post-season with 165. Kelce also has the record for most receiving touchdowns in the post-season by a tight end with 19. Thus far in his career, Kelce has over 900 receptions, 11,300 yards, and 70 touchdowns.

Swift is the biggest star in the world and is currently on the “Eras” tour. Her latest concert tour is her most ambitious yet and celebrates her entire discography. Throughout each three-hour show, Swift plays songs from almost all her albums.

The “Eras” tour

The “Eras” tour commenced in March 2023 with a show in Glendale, Arizona. She spent most of the rest of the year touring North America. To finish the year, Swift played shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

From February to March 2024, Swift performed in Japan, Australia, and Singapore. These shows led to a two-month break before Swift resumed the “Eras” tour on May 9 with a show in Nanterre, France.

Since then, Swift has been on the European leg of the tour. She will return to North America for the final 18 shows beginning on October 18.