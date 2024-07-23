Ryan Reynolds has four kids with his wife, Blake Lively, and he revealed the name of their youngest during the Deadpool and Wolverine premiere.

PEOPLE reports that they welcomed their fourth child in February 2023. That said, the name has been under wraps now. Until…enter Deadpool and Wolverine premiere.

Come to find out, heir youngest is named Olin.

Ryan Reynolds reveals name of youngest child at Deadpool and Wolverine opening

The star was onstage with costars and director Shawn Levy in NYC for the premiere of the highly anticipated film.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” Reynolds said. “Her outfit is amazing — spoiler alert!”

“I want to thank my kids — James, Inez, Betty, Olin — who are here,” he continued. “I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”

This came after the two were on the red carpet, where Lively wore a Deadpool-inspired jumpsuit.

Reynolds' kids and Swift connection

The couple's kids have been in the spotlight before. Most notably, as part of a Taylor Swift song.

Swift, who is good friends with both of them, featured the names of their children in her song Betty. Swifties quickly noted the track featuring the names in the song — Betty, Inez, and James.

“Betty, I know where it all went wrong,” Swift sings. Another line says, “You heard the rumors from Inez/ You can't believe a word she says.” Also, the line, “She said, ‘James, get in, let's drive,” was part of it.

It doesn't get much bigger than that!

What's ahead with Deadpool and Wolverine

As for the new Deadpool and Wolverine movie, it's gearing up to restore the MCU to its former glory.

Deadline is reporting that it's about to “tear up the world” with a $360M global opening. This is a stark contrast to the poor opening of The Marvels last November that came in at $46.1 million in the U.S. and $100 million worldside.

Right now, it's set to be the biggest R-rated opening of all time, with a domestic opening at $160-$170M and worldwide standing at $340M to $360M.

Movies have blown away some projections this summer, so that's why the numbers went up in the projected opening (which was set at around. $200M a few weeks ago). Beyond that, there could be a lot of repeat customers hitting the theaters to watch and rewatch again.

It's unknown at this point what will ultimately be brought in from Deadpool and Wolverine. But, like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's child, it will be revealed over time.