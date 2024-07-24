Cristiano Ronaldo‘s former Manchester United teammate, Danny Simpson, is gearing up for a boxing debut on KSI‘s Misfits Boxing platform. According to The Sun, Danny Simpson, who once shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford, is in talks to step into the boxing ring under the Misfits Boxing banner.

Danny Simpson, a recognizable face on MUTV, spent four years at Manchester United from 2006 to 2010. During his time at the club, he made only eight appearances and was loaned out to various clubs, including Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers, and Newcastle United. Despite his limited opportunities at United, Simpson achieved significant success later in his career as part of the Leicester City squad that famously won the Premier League title in 2016.

Simpson's latest football stint was with Bristol City, where his contract was mutually terminated in March 2022. Since then, he has shifted his focus to boxing, a passion he has been nurturing since 2020. He has been training diligently at Punchline Boxing Gym in Macclesfield, honing his skills alongside other former footballers, including Wes Brown. Now, Simpson appears ready to make his debut on the Misfits platform, co-founded by YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI and music mogul Mams Taylor.

Misfits boxing and it's unique appeal

Misfits Boxing has become a melting pot for talents from various backgrounds, including social media stars, MMA fighters, and traditional boxers. The platform's unique appeal lies in its ability to draw significant attention through high-profile crossover fights. This blend of diverse talents creates a buzz that resonates with a wide audience.

Wayne Rooney, another former Manchester United star and Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, was also in talks to participate in Misfits Boxing. However, he ultimately pulled out to focus on his managerial role at Plymouth. Simpson, on the other hand, looks set to embrace this new challenge, potentially becoming the first footballer to fight under the Misfits banner.

What’s next for Danny Simpson

KSI and Mams Taylor have been keen to incorporate footballers into Misfits Boxing, aligning with their vision of featuring high-profile crossover bouts. Simpson's involvement would mark a significant milestone for the platform, showcasing its ability to attract athletes from various sports disciplines.

With his background in professional football and a newfound passion for boxing, Danny Simpson's debut is poised to draw considerable attention. As he transitions from the football pitch to the boxing ring, fans and spectators will be eager to see how his athletic skills translate to this new arena.

Danny Simpson's move to boxing represents a fascinating crossover from football to the fight game. As Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate prepares for his debut on the Misfits platform, his journey reflects the growing trend of athletes exploring new challenges beyond their primary sports. Simpson's participation will not only highlight the versatility of professional athletes but also enhance the appeal of Misfits Boxing to a broader audience. Fans will be eagerly watching to see if Simpson can make a successful transition from Premier League champion to boxing contender.