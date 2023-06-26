One of my pet peeves going to concerts is when people record the entire show on their phones. If it was Paul McCartney, however, I'd let it slide. The Beatle was caught recording a short clip of Elton John's record-breaking Glastonbury headlining concert on Sunday night a year after he headlined the festival himself.

In an Instagram story post from Meegan Hodges (which can be viewed via @BeatlesEarth on Twitter), who was evidently on the side of the stage with the closest and best view of John's performance, you can see McCartney holding up his iPhone and recording as John sang the penultimate song of his set, the hit classic, “Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

Paul McCartney recording a clip of Elton John playing “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me” at Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/x2TVrB7NIW — The Beatles Earth (@BeatlesEarth) June 26, 2023

Elton John's headlining set — which featured performances with Brandon Flowers and Rina Sawayama — at Glastonbury broke viewership records and easily topped the weekend's other headliners, Arctic Monkeys, and Guns N' Roses. Clearly, the “Bennie and the Jets” singer still has staying power amidst his final tour, the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. John closed out his domestic portion of the tour with a show at the legendary Dodgers Stadium and has now closed out the U.K. portion of the tour with a headlining show at Glastonbury.

Paul McCartney is just one year removed from headlining Glastonbury himself. Last year, McCartney played at the festival just over a week after he closed out the “Got Back” tour — his first tour since before the pandemic — and played a near-three-hour set of 38 songs. For someone who just turned 81, that's an amazing feat. It's also nice to see him watch his friend's show and record from the crowd just as we all do from our seats.