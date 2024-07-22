It sounds like Travis Kelce had quite the shopping whirlwind. After all, he spent nearly $72K on designer gifts for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The Sun states that all of this was purchased in Milan, as the two have become fans of Italy. They're such big fans that the duo wants to purchase a Lake Como “love nest.”

Milan is considered one of the world's fashion capitals, so it's no wonder some goods were purchased there that his girlfriend will hopefully like.

Some of the Italian-inspired items include dresses, accessories, and shoes.

Travis Kelce's Italian shopping spree

Quite a bit was purchased, so we'll try to break it down…

One item was an embroidered short dress that cost around $16,000. Another was a $5,200 tweed number with 100% silk lining, a side zipper, and jewel buttons.

Beyond that, a Prada sleeveless suede dress was bought, which retails around $9,200.

Regarding accessories, there was a $3,330 calfskin hobo bag and a Garavani Escape large shopping bag with gold-finish hardware and leather handles.

Swift must be a Prada fan because a purchased $3,200 mini-dress includes a “structured silhouette with straight lines that combine touches and utility details.”

Also included is a $6,500 menswear style coat featuring an “elegant floral motif.”

That's not all…A $6,500 sleeveless suede dress and $4,400 mini-dress were purchased.

At a stop at Bottega Veneta, he bought two pairs of shoes. One pair of Sharp Chain Pumps cost him $1,350, and a Cha-Cha Lace-up Calfskin shoe cost only $1,600.

As if this weren't enough, he bought bags that included a $4,400 clutch in padded Intrecciato leather and a calf leather shoulder back for $3,250.

At his final stop, he spent $11,500 on another bag, silk pants, and a silk dress.

Travis Kelce's history of massive spending

This isn't the first significant shopping spree Kelce has had.

In June, he spent $33,000 on dresses and bags in London. Before that, he spent $27K on gifts in April, $16K on Valentine's Day in February, and over $28K on clothing and accessories in December 2023.

An insider said, “Their time spent in Milan was a unique experience for Taylor, as Travis showed just how much he loves to gift her meaningful presents.”

Currently, Swift is in Hamburg, Germany. Then, she's off to Munich, Warsaw, Vienna, London, Toronto, and finally Vancouver in December.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is gearing up with the Kansas City Chiefs for the upcoming NFL season. Training camp has begun, and the open preseason with a game against the Jaguars. The season kicks off on September 5.

Let's hope he saves some of his energy for shopping for the field.