Kris Jenner revealed during recent episodes of The Kardashian that she underwent hysterectomy surgery, and Corey Gamble expressed what is one of the hardest parts about her recovery. During the July 18 episode of The Kardashians reality television show, Jenner was joined by her longtime boyfriend and daughter, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick.

“I’m done with my surgery, and I feel great,” Kris said in her confessional on the show. ”I feel good. I’m a bit swollen. I’m a bit sore. But good.”

She joked with Khloe, Scott, and Corey about the recommendation her doctor gave her about coping with the pain.

“I had a nurse come over and tell me that I can either have my pain pill or martini,” Kris said holding a glass with a clear liquid inside.

“I know which one you picked. That martini is wild,” Khloe responded although Kris didn't clarify exactly what the liquid was inside her cup.

“So how much longer are you going to have to recover?” Scott asks with Kris responding that it will take about two weeks for her to begin hitting the gym again.

Corey responds that working out is not the only activity that Kris has to withstand for 14 days,

“We can’t hook up for two weeks,” he noted.

“Like, relations?” Scott clarifies with a naughty grin.

Khloe jumps in sarcastically saying, “Corey remembered that.”

“I love how you remember that,” Scott says. “I guess we know what you like.”

Kris Jenner Gets Vulnerable About Health Update

Throughout season five of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner has been very open about her health.

“I went to the doctor and I had my scan. They found — and this just makes me really emotional — a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary,” Kris told her daughters earlier in the season. “I went to the doctor and I have to have my ovaries taken out.”

“The emotional part for me is just having that gone,” she noted. “If I can get through a hip replacement then I can get through this. I am not nervous to be put to sleep but then you go to do it and it is so real. It is also a thing about getting older and it is a sign that we are done with this part of your life. It is a whole chapter that is closed.”

Besides a chapter essentially closing for Kris, she says there's a sentimental part of her about the procedure that brought her to tears.

“I’m emotional about it because that’s where all my kids were conceived. That’s where they were grown. This is a very sacred place to me,” she explained.

In another episode where Kim Kardashian and Khloe threw their mom an “ovary party,” the momager revealed that she had a conversation with her doctor about having hysterectomy.

“Listen, I really think the best thing for you is to remove the whole thing. Do the complete hysterectomy. And not give anything a chance to grow,” Dr. A told Kris.

“Here’s the thing. I did it, they found something, we’re here to fix it, and I’m going to do something and remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life,” Kris says as she gets emotional in her confessional.

“I think I’m very emotional about it because when you're young you start talking about wanting a family,” Kris adds. “So here we are now talking about it again, and it’s the other side of the process. And it makes me very sad.”

