Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley, has reacted to the self-titled film from legendary filmmaker Sofia Coppola.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for their latest cover story, Presley spoke about her entrusting Coppola with adapting her story. Coppola adapted the script from Presley's Elvis and Me memoir. And adapted she did, and the film, Priscilla, is gearing up for its September 4 premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Upon viewing Priscilla for the first film, Presley said, “When I saw the movie, I tried to separate myself and live it as if I was just a fan or someone that's wanting to see the movie. At the end, I actually, I was quite emotional. Only being 14. You look back and you go, ‘Why me? Why am I here? Why am I driving in a limo, going through the gates of Graceland with Elvis?'”

Priscilla Presley had married Elvis when she was just 22, though she met him when she was just 14 as she noted. They would get married a few years later in 1967 before ultimately divorcing in 1973. She did, however, give birth to Elvis' only child, Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie had four children of her own, including acclaimed Daisy Jones & The Six actress Riley Keough. Lisa Marie tragically passed this past January.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The film Priscilla comes a year after Baz Luhrmann's Elvis film came out. That film decided to brush past the titular singer's history with Priscilla, but Coppola's film will not.

Sofia Coppola — the daughter of the revolutionary Francis Ford Coppola — is a legendary director in her own right. She's known for her works including The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, and The Beguiled. Priscilla will be her first directorial effort since On the Rocks in 2020.

Priscilla will premiere at the Venice Film Festival and be released in theaters on October 27.