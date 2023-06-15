There’s been a lot of conversation over the past couple of seasons as to the changing NBA game and the disappearance of real centers. Although the game has definitely shifted towards a more perimeter-oriented game, there’s still some dominant centers left such as 2023 NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and regular season MVP Joel Embiid. As good as they are though, there’s no denying that former NBA center Shaquille O’Neal was in a different stratosphere. While Shaq is more known these days for his off the court humor, he was one of a kind on the court. In an episode of Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, former Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West gave a NFSW take on Shaq’s dominance especially when compared to another former NBA center in defensive standout Dikembe Mutombo.

Shaq dunked on Mutombo so bad Jerry West had posters of it all over his house 💀@SHAQ @PrizePicks pic.twitter.com/JB65u882QR — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) June 14, 2023

“I don’t care who you were, he was going to embarrass your a**,” Jerry West said. “You couldn’t do anything with him, he was too big. The Lakers were playing Philadelphia. They named Mutombo the Defensive Player of the Year. I used to have about four pictures in my house, and here’s Mutombo. That’s how hard this guy dunks the darn ball.”

During his career, Shaquille O’Neal averaged 23.7 points per game, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocked shots with splits of 58.2 percent shooting from the field and 52.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Although Shaq has a low free-throw percentage, he always made them when it counted especially in Game 7 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals against the Sacramento Kings.

Shaq and Dikembe Mutombo only had one memorable battle in the playoffs during the 2001 NBA Finals between the Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers. O’Neal got the better of Mutombo that series on his way to his second straight championship and second straight Finals MVP award.