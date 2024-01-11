Emeka Egbuka is returning to Ohio State in 2024

Ohio State football receiver Emeka Egbuka has made his decision regarding the 2024 NFL Draft, and to the delight of Buckeye fans, he is not entering and will return to the program for the 2024 season, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

“I'm back,” Emeka Egbuka's announcement said, according to Zenitz. “During my time thus far at Ohio State I have grown and learned more than I thought possible. These last three years have come with trials and tribulations but overwhelming joy as well. Over the last couple weeks as I continued to pray and seek the Lord on what was in store with my future throughout all of it. He has remained faithful. With that being said, I feel that the path he has laid before has become clear. By his guidance and with ultimate faith in him, I am returning for my senior year at Ohio State. I'm looking forward to what this new year will behold! Go Bucks!”

This is massive news for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program, as Egbuka was seen as a potential first-round talent in the NFL Draft. With Marvin Harrison Jr. likely departing this offseason, Egbuka will have a chance to be the go-to guy in the Ohio State passing game.

It will be interesting to see how Egbuka fares as likely the main option in the offense for Ryan Day. Ohio State will look to reestablish dominance over Michigan in the Big Ten conference, and Egbuka will have to play a big part in that happening.