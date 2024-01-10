Can the changes in leadership help the Buckeyes take a step forward in 2024?

The Ohio State football program is making coaching changes to improve its team in 2024. The Buckeyes finished the season at 11-2 but failed to make the College Football Playoff. Thus, head coach Ryan Day has made moves on special teams coach Parker Fleming and former Hoosiers DC Matt Guerrieri.

The Buckeyes revaluate their special teams leadership and build their secondary unit

Ryan Day and the Ohio State football organization have parted ways with coach Parker Fleming and hired former Indiana defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri, per Adam Rittenberg.

Fleming spent three seasons with the Buckeyes and was instrumental in their special team's performance. Meanwhile, Guerrieri is making a return to Columbus, as he previously served as a senior advisor and analyst for the program. He will help lead Ohio State's safeties unit.

Despite a fairly successful year, the Buckeyes are not pleased with the end of their season. Ohio State started their 23-24 campaign undefeated but lost to the Michigan Wolverines in their final regular season game. As a result, the Buckeyes did not make the College Football Playoff.

Moreover, OSU lost their Cotton Bowl matchup 14-3 against the No. 10 Missouri Tigers in the season finale. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have been criticized for failing to make a deep playoff run, but hopefully, their leadership moves pay off.

Ohio State is projected to lose many key players to the NFL Draft and the College Football Transfer Portal. However, this will not be a big problem, as the team still has one of the best incoming recruitment classes.

Can the Buckeyes avenge their sour end to the season and reload for a deeper run in 2024?