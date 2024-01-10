Ohio State football recruiting is on a tear.

The college football season came to a close on Monday night as Michigan football defeated Washington in the national title game. Now, the offseason is upon us. The worst time of year for college football fans. Roughly seven months before we get to watch college football again. For programs around the nation, it is already time to start getting ready for the 2024 season. One team that has a big offseason ahead of them is Ohio State football. The Buckeyes have failed to meet their goals for three straight seasons because of losses to Michigan. The next few months are crucial for Ohio State, and they picked up a big recruiting win on Wednesday.

Four-star EDGE Zahir Mathis from the 2025 recruiting class is going to play college football for Ohio State football. The Buckeyes are already having a great transfer portal recruiting class as they have landed Will Howard from Kansas State and Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss, and that momentum is carrying over into high school recruiting.

“BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Zahir Mathis (2025) tells me he has Committed to Ohio State!” Hayes Fawcett said in a tweet. “The 6’6 230 EDGE from Philadelphia, PA chose the Buckeyes over South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, & Florida State.”

Zahir Mathis didn't have a ton to say to Fawcett for his commitment post, but he did leave a simple message when he committed to Ohio State.

“Where tradition meets innovation,” Mathis said.

Zahir Mathis is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports as he is the #37 player in the 2025 class, the #5 EDGE and the top player in the state of Pennsylvania. Mathis currently attends Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His in-state Big Ten school would've been Penn State, but he is going to Ohio State instead.

The 2025 Ohio State football recruiting class is off to a good start as they already have one five-star commitment, four four-star commitments and one three-star commitment. It's obviously still very early, but the class is currently ranked #6 in the country.

For Ohio State standards, the Buckeyes haven't met expectations in recent years, but they have still been one win away from being able to achieve everything they set out to achieve each of the last three seasons. One thing that hasn't taken a hit at all is recruiting. The Buckeyes are still recruiting better than almost anyone in the country. They are getting the best players out of high school, Ryan Day just hasn't been able to put all the talent together. Still, it's a good sign for this program that recruiting isn't taking a hit, and with good coaching and good player development, the Buckeyes would be tough to take down.