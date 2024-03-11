Emily Blunt’s 2024 Oscars dress is diving fans, but in the best way possible.
During the Academy Awards 2024, Emily Blunt, nominated for her role in Oppenheimer, stirred up chatter with her outfit choice. The first-time nominee arrived in a cream-colored Schiaparelli couture gown. Adorned with sparkling crystals that made the whole row of Oppenheimer shimmer. However, it wasn't all praise.
Some online observers quickly likened the crystals below the waist to men's underwear. Dubbing it the “tighty whities” dress. Comments on social media platforms, including X, pointed out the unconventional resemblance.
Adding to the debate were the gown's shoulder straps, which seemed to hover above Blunt's body rather than provide support. Critics questioned the fitting and joked about the dress defying gravity. “the way i understand this dress is that the lifted straps and the underwear outline suggests some invisible heavenly force is giving Emily Blunt an enormous wedgie, a spiritual wedgie, through the dress, perhaps into her soul.”
But to put it simply, the strap held the strap upward. Not defying its gravity. The pelvic design, however, is just a fashion statement. Perhaps, to her role as Kitty Oppenheimer, who was braver than her husband in facing traitors.
Despite the divided opinions, Emily Blunt's 2024 oscars dress complemented her husband, John Krasinski, who wore an ivory suit. The two beaming in the red carpet too, matching Blunt's shining dress.
Although she didn't clinch the Best Supporting Actress award, losing to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for “The Holdovers,” Blunt later joined Ryan Gosling to honor stunt performers in a video tribute.