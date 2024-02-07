Emily Blunt was curbing her dog when she learned about her Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer.

Emily Blunt shared how she learned about the many Oscar nominations of Oppenheimer. She was curbing her dog in the overwhelming moment.

Curb your enthusiasm

Speaking to Josh Horowitz (via The Hollywood Reporter), Blunt revealed she was picking up her dog's poop when the Oscar nominations landed.

“I did have a brief cry in the middle of Brooklyn, brief weep directly after picking up my dog’s poop,” she revealed.

She then revealed that her husband, John Krasinski, “had a really good cry as well, after helping me with the poop. I think he went and put it in the trash and then we both cried.”

In Christopher Nolan's historical epic, Blunt plays the titular physicist's wife, Katherine. She landed her first Oscar nomination for Best Support Actress for her performance.

Oppenheimer chronicles the career of the titular physicist (played by Cillian Murphy). It follows the progress of the Manhattan Project and the aftermath of it. Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. also star in the film.

Emily Blunt is an acclaimed actress most known for her roles in Looper, Into the Woods, and Edge of Tomorrow. She also leads the A Quiet Place franchise, her husband directed her in the first two films, as well as Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Mary Poppins Returns.

Oppenheimer has been a huge success. It grossed over $950 million worldwide at the box office and is a major player at the Oscars. The film is nominated for 13 awards at the Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (for Nolan), and Best Actor (for Murphy).