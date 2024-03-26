Eminem‘s lyrical prowess has often been celebrated for its depth and foresight, and now, a verse from his 2020 song “Zeus” is gaining attention for its seemingly prophetic nature regarding Drake's current predicament, XXLMag reports. The track, featured on Eminem's deluxe album Music to Be Murdered By, sees the Detroit rapper predicting that the public would eventually turn on Drake.
Eminem was right on “Zeus” pic.twitter.com/oFxWmCLyhr
— 💿Bobby aka Mr. 511 (@BobbyakaMr511) March 26, 2024
In the verse, Eminem raps:
“I've had a great view to see the (See the) game through (Through)/And Drake, they're gonna turn on you (You) one day, too (Too)/And the more you win, the sooner (Sooner) they do/They'll be calling you a trash bin/Sayin’ that your new one isn't better than your last and/Even if it is, once they start to turn their backs/They ain't never comin' back in/They did it to Chance/Next they'll be mentionin’ Future in the past tense (Yeah)/Or sayin', ‘Adiós' to Migos/I ain't dissin', I'm just tryna keep the s**t a C-note,”
The lyrics suggest Eminem's awareness of the cyclical nature of fame, where success can often breed contempt and criticism from the same audience that once celebrated an artist's achievements.
Drake's Recent Troubles
The resurgence of Eminem's lyrics comes amidst a flurry of rumors and drama surrounding Drake. Following the release of Metro Boomin and Future's joint album, We Don't Trust You, on March 22, Drake found himself at the center of attention once again. Kendrick Lamar's verse on the song “Like That” reignited speculation about potential rifts within the hip-hop community, particularly between Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick.
Kendrick's veiled references to Drake and Cole's collaboration track “First Person Shooter” hinted at underlying tensions, leading to further scrutiny of Drake's relationships within the industry. Reports of several prominent figures unfollowing Drake on social media only added fuel to the fire, although the veracity of these claims remains uncertain.
Speculation and Allegiances
As the drama unfolds, fans and observers speculate about the underlying reasons behind the apparent beef between Drake and Kendrick. While some theories suggest personal conflicts, such as disputes over women, others point to professional rivalries and artistic differences.
Notably, Charlamagne Tha God weighed in on the matter, suggesting that J. Cole should be the one to respond to Kendrick's diss. Kendrick's reference to Cole as “Muhammad Ali” on “First Person Shooter” likely struck a nerve, prompting speculation about potential retaliation from Cole's camp.
Conclusion
Eminem's prescient lyrics serve as a timely reminder of the unpredictable nature of fame and success in the music industry. As Drake navigates through the storm of rumors and controversies, the scrutiny surrounding his relationships and artistic integrity only continues to intensify. No one knows whether the tensions between Drake, Kendrick, and Cole escalate further or eventually dissipate, but one thing is clear: the drama in hip-hop shows no signs of slowing down.