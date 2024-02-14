Eminem is co-producing a documentary called Stans, the term for superfans he created and deals with as an artist everyday.

Ever since Eminem brought the term “Stan” into the modern lexicon with his 2000 song of the same name as a catchall for fanatical bordering on obsessive superfans, the word has only gained in popularity.

Now it's also going to be the title of a documentary for Paramount/MTV about, you guessed it, Stans.

According to an exclusive in Hollywood trade Variety, Eminem is co-producing the documentary via his Shady Films, in association with DIGA Studios and Hill District Media.

The film will be directed by Steven Leckart (“Challenger: The Final Flight,” writer of “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” and cowriter of the Hulu series “Legacy: True Story of the L.A. Lakers”), is slated for release later this year.

The synopsis describes the film as a “revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him.”

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem's longtime manager, and Stuart Parr of Shady Films also note in the statement that “‘Stans' will be the opportunity for us to to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans — and in some cases, fanatics. This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers.”

A former MTV executive and now the CEO of DIGA, Tony DiSanto added, “Paul Rosenberg and I have known each other since my days on MTV’s ‘TRL,' a show that was driven by the power of fandom, bringing artists and their fans together. So when he told me about the idea for this film, it felt like we had come full circle. ‘Stans' will explore the complex relationship between fame and super fandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most Iconic artists, Eminem, his music, and, especially, his most extreme fans.”

Sounds like a promising project for the creator of the term himself, though chances are this Eminem documentary will only add to his growing array of stans.