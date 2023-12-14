Emma Stone makes wild admission about Easy A role.

Actress Emma Stone opened up about who Bella Baxter, her role in Poor Things, would get along with most out of all of the characters that she's played.

The clip posted by Discussing Film on X has the actress contemplate who it would be.

Emma Stone tells us about which of her movie characters she thinks would be mostly likely get along with Bella Baxter from ‘POOR THINGS’: “She’d get along pretty well with Olive [from ‘Easy A’]” pic.twitter.com/MlVeCc2z5o — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 14, 2023

“Probably any one of them,” Stone first says. Then, she thought about it briefly and added, “She'd get along pretty well with Olive.”

The Olive she's referring to is from Easy A, where Stone played Olive Penderghast.

In the movie, Olive wears an outfit with the letter A. It's a reference to the Scarlet Letter that symbolizes that she committed adultery. She uses the letter to enhance her reputation.

The character is also big into the '80s.

According to IMDb, a good quote from Stone in Easy A is, “Whatever happened to chivalry? Does it only exist in the 80's movies? I want John Cusack holding a boombox outside my window. I wanna ride off on a lawnmower with Patrick Dempsey. I want Jake from Sixteen Candles waiting outside the church for me. I want Judd Nelson thrusting his fist into the air because he knows he got me. Just once, I want my life to be like an 80s movie, preferably one with a really awesome musical number for no apparent reason. But no, no, John Hughes did not direct my life.”

The actress was in attendance for her Poor Things in London, according to Daily Mail. This new film is rather sexual, with over a dozen sex scenes and some language — so you may want to leave the kids at home for this one.

Emma Stone in Poor Things was released on December 8.