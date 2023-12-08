Emma Stone reveals if she was ever contacted about possibly returning to the role of Gwen Stacy for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Marvel Studios call back on the web-slinger's history on the big screen with the inclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, alongside plenty of villains. One cameo that ultimately didn't happen, though, was Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy, and it appears the actress, herself, was not aware of any plans for a cameo.

Stone was at the premiere of her new film Poor Things when asked about if she was ever contacted about possibly appearing in Spider-Man's most recent MCU outing. She then admitted she was never aware of any plans for a possible Gwen Stacy cameo and the question was the first she had heard about it, according to ComicBook.

“No. I have never heard that before,” Stone told the website. “This is awesome. This is a big moment for me. Thank you for telling me.”

The actress joined the Spider-Man franchise as Gwen Stacy in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man opposite Andrew Garfield's titular wall-crawler. She returned for 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, though her character would be killed in the film's climax in the midst of Spider-Man and Green Goblin's battle.

Despite Stone not being approached, plans were reportedly in place for additional cameos in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home according to the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios. The book said one of the film's drafts by writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommer featured appearances by Stone's Gwen Stacy along with Sally Field's Aunt May and Kirsten Dunst's Mary-Jane Watson. However, these were ultimately removed as the film was described as being “overstuffed” as it was with the additional Spider-Men and the various villains.

The door isn't completely closed on the possibility of Stone making an appearance within the MCU thanks to its ongoing Multiverse Saga. Several other actors from previous Fox and Sony-produced Marvel films have already appeared and are set to appear in upcoming projects, meaning Stone could ultimately find her own way back to Marvel at some point.