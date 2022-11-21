Published November 21, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Signups for Endless Dungeon’s Open Beta have begun, dubbed the “Second Chance OpenDev”.

The Open beta for Endless Dungeon began on November 17, 2022, and will run until November 28, 2022. Players interested in signing up for the Open beta can head over to the Games2Gether website. Once there, they must sign up for an account on the website. Afterward, they can fill out the signup survey. The survey goes over some basic information, such as the player’s weekly game time, as well as the type of games the player plays. The survey also gives the game’s recommended system requirements, so players can see if their computers can even run the game in the first place. Once the players finish answering the survey, they then have to wait for an email from the developers inviting them to the beta.

The Second Chance OpenDev for Endless Dungeon will focus more on the multiplayer aspect of the game, although it is still playable solo. Other than this, this beta also brings back a well-loved hero from the Endless Universe, Shroom, who is a healer. New monsters are also coming to the open beta, specifically a new monster family, the Blobs. These Blobs join the Bots and the Bugs in hindering your progress through the dungeon.

This beta also introduces Meta Progression, which includes Beverages and Crystal and Hero chips. Think of Beverages as modifiers that make your dungeon runs easier or more challenging, depending on which ones you drink. Crystal and Hero chips, on the other hand, add additional modifications to heroes and the Crystal bot. There are other upgrades, turrets, and devices introduced in this iteration of the game, but the developers want players to discover them themselves.

For those not familiar with the game, Endless Dungeon is a rogulite game set in the Endless Universe. Previous entries to this universe include Dungeon of the Endless, a rogulike game that I have personally played and enjoyed. The game has an isometric point-of-view and has players exploring a, well, dungeon. Whenever a run ends, players receive items they can use to improve their characters, making each subsequent run easier. This is the major difference between a roguelite and a roguelike game.

That’s all the information we have on the Endless Dungeon open beta signups. For more gaming news from us, click here.