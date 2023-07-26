The top spot in Group D is up for grabs as England and Denmark face off at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with an England-Denmark prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

England sits tied at the top of the group standings after winning their first game in the group stage. Haiti started quickly against England, getting a corner kick in the second minute of the game, it went for not though, and England countered quickly. They got multiple early chances, but Haiti stayed in it with some good goalie work from Kerly Theus. After three shots with one on target in the first twenty minutes, England finally got their first goal. In the 29th minute, they were awarded a penalty. Georgia Stanway took the penalty for England, and it was saved by Theus. It was then ruled that Theus stepped off the line early, and Stanway sank the next shot to give England the lead. It would be their only goal of the game though. England has 21 shots in the game, with 11 on target, while dominating possession overall.

Denmark is tied with England in the group. They took a 1-0 victory over China in the opening round. Denmark struggled against China's defense in the game. While they were able to get 13 shots off, only two were on goal. China blocked five shots in the game and was able to get major counters out of that. Denmark got quality play by Lene Christensen in the goal to keep China off the board. Denmark continued to press throughout the game. They broke through in the 89th minute on a goal from Amalie Vangsgaard.

With both teams winning, if the game ends up with one team coming out on top, they will all but punch their ticket to the knockout round.

How To Watch England vs. Denmark

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 4:30 AM ET/ 1:30 AM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why England Will Beat Denmark

England must find a way to score to win this game. England managed to have 75 percent possession and get 21 shots off, but their only goal came from a penalty kick. That has to start with Alessia Russo. She has scored 18 goals in the past two years with Manchester United. She got a great opportunity to score in the sixth minute, but the shot was saved in the center of the goal. Russo got six shots off in the game, with five on target. While that is a lot of shots on target, Russo did not score, as all five were saved. Russo will be looking to score in this one while leading England to a victory.

Rachel Daly came on for Russo in the 76th minute. While Russo played well, Daly continued that. In the first six minutes Russo for two on the net, nothing is saved. In the 90th minute, her attempt was blocked on another quality chance by Daly. Russo could start in the fixture against Denmark. With the performance against Haiti, she needs to be in the lineup.

The defensive form from the game with Haiti also needs to continue. England had a great defensive showing and will want to continue that. Millie Bright played great in the game and will look to continue that. England may have started slow, but that is not abnormal for that squad. Against Austria to start the Euros last summer. This is an experienced team that will play better in this second game.

Why Denmark Will Beat England

First, Denmark needs to improve some on defense. They allowed China to get off nine shots in the game and gave them 44 percent of the possession. In a game that should have been a route, it was close. Pernille Harder needs to get on the score sheet in this one. While Harder had the assist on the goal, it was not her best game. She ruined a quality opportunity with an offside. Further, she did not get her first shot off until the 81st minute. The first attempt resulted in a blocked shot and then on the rebound, Harder missed to the right.

Consequently, Denmark does not have a lot of options on offense part Harder. Nicoline Sorensen will need to help get opportunities off. As the other forward, she needs to produce. Sorenson did not have an assist for a shot on goal, nor a shot on goal in her time. She was replaced by Rikke Madsen who performed better. Madsen shot twice, with one on goal in the second half. While Sorensen did not produce, Madsen did, and it may be wise to look at starting here in this game.

Lene Christensen played well in the game for Denmark. While only two shots on goal hit, Christensen saved both of them. She was a solid presence in the goal and will need to be again. With how many times England was able to get shots on goal, Christensen will need to make a lot of saves in this one. If she can, Denmark will have a chance to win this game.

Final England-Denmark Prediction & Pick

Both teams have scored in a game just twice so far in this World Cup. This could be more of the same. Both defenses are quality, and Denmark only has one major attacking option. Meanwhile, England has plenty of options on the offensive side. Still, they will not score a lot. Taking the under 1.5 at +220 may be worth a small play, but at the same time, England scoring four or five would not be surprising. Another quality play may be taking England and the BTTS-No option as a parlay will net a -103. England will be winning this game and they are the pick over Denmark in this one. The prediction is that England takes a clean sheet over Denmark.

Final England-Denmark Prediction & Pick: England (-260) and BTTS-NO (-172)