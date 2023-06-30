England and Portugal lock horns in an International Friendly match! Catch the International Friendly odds series here, featuring our England-Portugal prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Lionesses failed to remain unblemished in their matches in 2023, as they suffered their defeat against World Cup co-hosts Australia. The English squad will try to get the best results against the Australians as they prepare for the World Cup in the next three weeks.

Portugal also saw their eight-game winning streak come to a stop after a defeat to Japan and a draw against Wales. The Portuguese team will also try to prove their mettle against the second favorites of the Women's World Cup.

Here are the England-Portugal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Friendly Odds: England-Portugal Odds

England: -750

Portugal: +1300

Draw: +600

Over 2.5 Goals: -205

Under 2.5 Goals: +144

How to Watch England vs. Portugal

TV: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, Canal 11

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why England Can Beat Portugal

The most recent FIFA rankings report England as the fourth-best women's team. They are narrowly behind the USA, Germany, and Sweden, and are positioned ahead of France, Spain, Canada, and Brazil.

As the reigning European champions, England faced Brazil in the Women's Finalissima in April, emerging victorious with a 4-2 win in a penalty shootout. The penalty shootout victory over Brazil in the Finalissima marked England's 30th consecutive game without a defeat since Wiegman took charge. However, just five days later, they suffered their first defeat since 2021 in a friendly match against Australia, losing 2-0. Charlotte Grant converted in the second half while Samantha Kerr got a goal and an assist.

The Lionesses have been in impressive form, winning 26 out of their last 31 games across different competitions. They remain undefeated in their four previous encounters against Portugal, who have failed to secure a win in their last two games after an eight-game winning streak. In previous encounters, England has secured three consecutive victories against Portugal after their initial meeting in a World Cup qualifier ended in a 1-1 draw. Remarkably, England has experienced only one defeat in their last 31 games across various competitions, failing to score on just three occasions.

England will face Canada in another friendly match when they arrive in Australia. However, that match is expected to be played behind closed doors. Therefore, this is the last opportunity for fans to see the Lionesses in action before their World Cup opener against Haiti on July 22nd. Sarina Wiegman's team is considered the second favorite to win the World Cup, just behind the United States. They have enjoyed success in the past year with victories at Euro 2022 and in the inaugural Women's Finalissima.

Wiegman has already announced the final 23-player squad for the World Cup, but a few players are expected to miss this friendly. Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby, and Beth Mead will be absent from the squad due to injuries. Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, and Jess Park may also be sidelined due to injury concerns. However, considering their superior track record against Portugal and home advantage, England is expected to secure a narrow victory.

Why Portugal Can Beat England

Portugal is positioned just below the top 20 teams in the recent FIFA Women's rankings. Portugal surpassed Ireland, Scotland, Russia, and Colombia in the ladder. However, they trail behind Korea, Austria, Belgium, and Switzerland in the standings.

In an exciting turn of events, Portugal has qualified for the World Cup for the first time and is scheduled to play a friendly match against Ukraine next week before heading to the main event. They recently elevated their performance to qualify for the past two European Championships. Their qualification for the World Cup came after an impressive winning streak of eight games following the conclusion of Euro 2022, including a 2-1 victory over Cameroon in the inter-confederation play-off.

As Portugal prepares for the co-hosted tournament in New Zealand, they have been chosen to serve as one of the last warm-up opponents for Sarina Wiegman's European champions. However, since their triumph over Cameroon, Portugal has faced setbacks with a loss against Japan and a draw with Wales. In April, they had a 1-1 draw with Wales in another friendly match.

Portugal showcased their capabilities at Euro 2022 by staging comebacks twice after being down 2-0 against Switzerland and the Netherlands. They will provide a significant challenge and have their own World Cup preparations to focus on before entering Group E, alongside the United States, Vietnam, and the aforementioned Dutch.

They will be hoping for a positive turnaround since the April international break. Portugal has also finalized their World Cup squad, consisting of all 23 players who will be available for the upcoming friendly match. Portugal will arrive in England on Friday morning and intends to commence training later in the evening.

For followers of the Women's Super League, Ana Borges and Diana Silva are familiar names, having previously played for Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively. Jessica Silva, a standout attacking player, is someone to keep an eye on after an impressive performance in Euro 2022. Furthermore, Portugal boasts the experience of seven squad members who have amassed 100 or more international caps.

Final England-Portugal Prediction & Pick

Both squads just saw their winning streaks snapped, however, England holds a stronghold against Portugal in their previous encounters. Lots of goals are expected in this game but the English prevail over the Portuguese.

Final England-Portugal Prediction & Pick: England (-750), Over 2.5 goals (-205)