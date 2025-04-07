Against all odds, A Minecraft Movie starring Jack Black surpassed box office expectations for its opening weekend and made over $300 million worldwide.

Over its opening weekend, A Minecraft Movie grossed over $300 million. That includes its domestic and overseas hauls, as the Warner Bros release had a wide release around the globe.

It made $157 million domestically, which was the most of any movie during the weekend. A Working Man — the latest Jason Statham-David Ayer collaboration — was second place with $7,277,052 in its second weekend open.

The other major release this past weekend (April 4-6, 2025) was The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2. It grossed over $6.7 million domestically in 2,313 theaters.

The $157 million domestic haul is a record for video game movies. Previously, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which also stars Black, held the record when it made $146 million over its traditional three-day weekend. However, it did open during the Easter weekend in 2023, bringing its five-day total to $204 million.

Overall, The Super Mario Bros. Movie remains the highest-grossing video game movie ever. It made over $1.3 billion worldwide during its theatrical run. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the next highest-grossing entry after making $491 million.

A Minecraft Movie is off to a good start to catch those films. If it continues to have legs at the box office, expect it to chase The Super Mario Bros. Movie's crown.

Is A Minecraft Movie a box office hit?

By all accounts, A Minecraft Movie is bound to be a box office hit for Warner Bros. Its $301 million haul is fast-tracking it to becoming the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever.

It follows a group of four misfits — played by Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hansen — who find their way into the Overworld. Once there, they must team up with the master crafter, Steve (Jack Black), to defeat Malgosha (Rachel House), the ruler of the Nether.

Of course, A Minecraft Movie is an adaptation of the popular video game. Minecraft is a 2011 sandbox game developed by Mojang Studios. It remains one of the most popular games ever, so the movie adaptation doing well should not be a surprise.

Jared Hess directed it. He is best known for writing and directing Napoleon Dynamite in 2004. Two years later, he collaborated with Black for the first time when helming Nacho Libre.

However, Hess did not write the script for the Minecraft Movie. Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris Galletta co-wrote it.