Finally, fans can watch A Minecraft Movie starring Jack Black in theaters, but do you have to watch for a post-credits scene? Fans will be thrilled with the answer.

Warning: Spoilers for A Minecraft Movie ahead

Do you have to wait for a post-credits scene in A Minecraft Movie?

Yes, there is a post-credits scene at the end of A Minecraft Movie. It sets up a sequel with a development that made kids at the screening go crazy.

After returning to the real world, Steve (Jack Black) goes to his old house. Remember, he left the real world to go to the Overworld years earlier. That is why his belongings were eventually sold at a storage unit auction, and Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa) stumbles into possession of the Orb of Dominance and the Earth Crystal.

Now, his house is occupied by a new person. He discovers the chest that he left is still in the attic, and the woman who lives there invites him in.

“You wanna come in? I'm Alex, by the way,” the woman tells him.

Minecraft fans will recognize the character. Like Steve, Alex is one of the other default characters from the game. So, assuming A Minecraft Movie sequel does happen, Alex will join Steve on his next adventure.

One important ting to note is Alex's face is not seen. So, there is a chance that they recast the character with a well-known actress to join the A-list ensemble.

What is it about?

A Minecraft Movie follows four outcasts — Garrett, Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) — who find themselves in the Overworld.

While there, they have to team up with a master crafter, Steve, to save the Overworld. They are going against Malgosha (Rachel House), who declares war on the Overworld. She gains the Orb from Steve, and now she wants to take over once she has it.

A Minecraft Movie is in theaters.