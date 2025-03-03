At this year's Oscars ceremony, Adrien Brody won his second Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in A24's The Brutalist, and his speech went viral.

He beat the likes of Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) and Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) to win his second Oscar. He also beat Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) to win the award.

Does Adrien Brody have the longest speech in Oscars history?

He reportedly made history with his speech. Brody stood on the stage for a total of five minutes and 40 seconds. This broke the record for the longest acceptance speech in Oscars history.

Previously, Greer Garson held the record. After winning Best Actress for her performance in Mrs. Miniver, she delivered a five-minute and 30-second speech.

Now, Brody has overtaken Garson for the record. Whether that is a good or bad thing is up for interpretation. Either way, he made the most of his time on the stage.

About four minutes into his speech, the Academy began playing the music to get him off the stage. He waved it off, saying, “Please, I'm wrapping up — I will wrap up. Please turn the music off. I've done this before, thank you,” he said. “I will be brief; I will not be egregious.”

While he said he would be “brief,” Brody continued talking for another two minutes. He concluded his speech by talking about hate, specifically anti-Semitism and racism.

“I pray for a healthier and a happier and more inclusive world, and I believe if the past can teach us anything, it's a reminder to not let hate go unchecked,” Brody said before the music played him off. “Let's fight for what's right.”

What roles did he win for?

Earlier in his career, Brody won Best Actor for his performance in The Pianist. In the movie, Brody plays Polish-Jewish pianist and composer Władysław Szpilman, who survived the Holocaust.

Roman Polanski directed The Pianist. Ronald Harwood wrote the script. The Pianist was based on Szpilman's autobiography of the same name from 1946.

The Pianist premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival in May. It won the prestigious Palme d'Or award, and it was later nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture.

It won three awards, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. The Best Actor win launched his career to new heights. At that point, he was most known for starring in King of the Hill, The Thin Red Line, and Solo.

Following The Pianist, Brody starred in King Kong. He then started his collaborative relationship with Wes Anderson, starring in The Darjeeling Limited.

Since The Darjeeling Limited, Brody has starred in several other Anderson movies. He has appeared in The Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch, and Asteroid City.

His other notable credits include Third Person, American Heist, Manhattan Night, See How They Run, Blonde, Ghosted, and Fool's Paradise.

Additionally, he has starred in TV series such as Peaky Blinders, Succession, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and Poker Face.

In The Brutalist, Adrien Brody plays László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor. The movie follows his emigration to the United States following the Holocaust. The role earned him his second Oscar win.