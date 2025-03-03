Just like that, the 2025 Oscars season has come and gone, and the ceremony's winners are here — who won the most awards?
Conan O'Brien hosted the 2025 Oscars, which emanated from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony was aired live on ABC. Additionally, it streamed live on Hulu as well.
Going into the ceremony, Emilia Pérez led the way with 13 nominations. However, Anora was the biggest winner of the 2025 Oscars, taking home the most awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.
Timothée Chalamet did not get to make history at the 2025 Oscars. He lost Best Actor to Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) despite his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
Who won awards at the 2025 Oscars?
Below is the full list of winners from the 2025 Oscars. Note: The Oscar winners are bolded in their respective categories.
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I'm Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
- Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Actress
- Mikey Madison (Anora)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
- Demi Moore (The Substance)
- Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)
Best Supporting Actor
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
- Yura Borisov (Anora)
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
- Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Supporting Actress
- Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
- Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Best Animated Feature
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short Film
- In The Shadow of the Cypress
- Beautiful Men
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Costume Design
- Wicked
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
Best Director
- Sena Baker (Anora)
- Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
- James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Best Documentary
- No Other land
- Black Box Diaries
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
- Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
Best Editing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Concalve
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best International Feature Film
- I'm Still Here (Brazil)
- The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
- Emilia Pérez (France)
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
- Flow (Lativa)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli)
- A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado)
- Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)
- Nosferatu (David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton)
- Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth)
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)
- Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)
- Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)
- Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)
- The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)
Best Original Song
- “El Mal” (Emila Pérez)
- “The Journey” (The Six Triple Eight)
- “Like a Bird” (Sing Sing)
- “Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
- Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)
Best Production Design
- Wicked
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
Best Live-Action Short Film
- I'm Not a Robot
- A Lien
- Anuja
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Sound
- Dune: Part Two
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
- Dune: Part Two
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Conclave
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance