Mar 3, 2025 at 8:15 AM ET

Just like that, the 2025 Oscars season has come and gone, and the ceremony's winners are here — who won the most awards?

Conan O'Brien hosted the 2025 Oscars, which emanated from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony was aired live on ABC. Additionally, it streamed live on Hulu as well.

Going into the ceremony, Emilia Pérez led the way with 13 nominations. However, Anora was the biggest winner of the 2025 Oscars, taking home the most awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Timothée Chalamet did not get to make history at the 2025 Oscars. He lost Best Actor to Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) despite his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Who won awards at the 2025 Oscars?

Below is the full list of winners from the 2025 Oscars. Note: The Oscar winners are bolded in their respective categories.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actor

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Actress

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short Film

In The Shadow of the Cypress

Beautiful Men

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Costume Design

Wicked

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Best Director

Sena Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Documentary

No Other land

Black Box Diaries

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Best Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Concalve

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best International Feature Film

I'm Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Lativa)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli)

A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado)

Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)

Nosferatu (David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton)

Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth)

Best Original Score

The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)

Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)

Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)

Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)

The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

Best Original Song

“El Mal” (Emila Pérez)

“The Journey” (The Six Triple Eight)

“Like a Bird” (Sing Sing)

“Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)

Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)

Best Production Design

Wicked

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Best Live-Action Short Film

I'm Not a Robot

A Lien

Anuja

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Sound

Dune: Part Two

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Two

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay