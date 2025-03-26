As promised, the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday will feature a stacked cast, and Marvel could be bringing back OG X-Men actors like Ian McKellan.

Beginning at 11 am EST on March 26, 2025, Marvel began a livestream. They have slowly been unveiling the cast members of Doomsday. Included in it are the likes of Captain America star Anthony Mackie and members of the Fantastic Four, such as Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm and Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm.

However, several X-Men characters will also return in Avengers: Doomsday. Patrick Stewart headlines the list, as he recently reprised the roles of Charles Xavier/Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Additionally, Kelsey Grammer is back as Beast. Previously, he appeared in the mid-credits scene of The Marvels, marking his MCU debut. Alan Cumming will also return as Nightcrawler. Rebecca Romijn is also back after playing Mystique in the first trilogy of X-Men movies. Cyclops actor James Marsden is also back as the character.

Plus, Channing Tatum is coming back as Gambit. After his Gambit solo movie fell apart, Tatum played the role in Deadpool & Wolverine in a cameo.

Is Ian McKellan going to return in Avengers: Doomsday?

Perhaps the biggest Avengers: Doomsday cast surprise is the return of Ian McKellan, who played Magneto of Fox's X-Men series. He has yet to appear in the MCU, so it will be a treat for X-Men fans.

McKellan played Magneto in five installments in Fox's X-Men series. His last appearance was in 2015's Days of Future Past. His return has been long-awaited, to say the least.

Now, fans will await the confirmation of other X-Men stars returning. Hugh Jackman recently returned to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine.

So, it appears Marvel is bringing the band back together for Doomsday. We will have to wait and see what other names they announce.

Avengers: Doomsday will also feature the return of Robert Downey Jr. He previously played Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU. However, he is back in a new role, playing Doctor Doom.

The Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony) will also come back to direct Doomsday. They will also direct the sequel, Secret Wars, which comes out the following year.