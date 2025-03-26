The cast for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday could be revealed, as Marvel is teasing an announcement with Thor star Chris Hemsworth and Captain America star Anthony Mackie.

The Marvel Studios X, formerly Twitter, account went live at 11 am EST on March 26, 2025. Their caption reads, “Take a seat,” as an image of movie set chairs is shown. The names on the chairs are Hemsworth and Vanessa Kirby, signaling an announcement regarding their characters.

Eventually, the camera panned to another chair that had Anthony Mackie's name, who plays Captain America, on it. He will be one of the leaders of the team in the upcoming movie. Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes, is the fourth name revealed in the video.

Take a seat. https://t.co/rvhBoEMy2n — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the Black Panther series, was announced after Stan. Ant-Man star Paul Rudd received a hilarious introduction, as the camera panned down to a small chair due to the character's small stature.

The biggest surprise may be Wyatt Russell's return. He played John Walker/the U.S. Agent in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Russell will be bringing the character to the Avengers next.

Fans are pointing towards it being an Avengers: Doomsday announcement. It would make sense for Thor and Sue Storm to appear in it, as they are two of Marvel's biggest heroes. The Fantastic Four will be introduced to the MCU in First Steps, and it could set them up as an integral part of the new Avengers team.

In Doomsday, there will probably be a new Avengers team. Members of the OG lineup, such as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) are not available. Thor is one of the last remaining OG members, and he could enlist the help of the Fantastic Four and other MCU characters.

Either way, it will be a stacked lineup. Rumors previously circulated that 60 characters will be featured in the fifth Avengers movie.

Who will be in Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday?

There will be a lot of characters in Avengers: Doomsday. So far, it appears Thor, Sue Storm, Captain America, and Bucky Barnes are all safe bets.

Surely, other MCU heroes like Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and the Hulk will also appear. It will be a massive ensemble movie, much like the last two Avengers movies, Infinity War and Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr. will make his long-awaited return to Marvel in Doomsday. However, he is not playing Tony Stark/Iron Man. Instead, he will be playing the movie's antagonist, Doctor Doom.

The Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony) are also coming back to direct Doomsday and its sequel, Secret Wars. They previously directed Captain America movies The Winter Soldier and Civil War as well as Avengers Infinity War and Endgame.