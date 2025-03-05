Marvel fans can expect to sit in movie theaters for a long time watching the next two Avengers adventures, Doomsday and Secret Wars, as the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony) teased their runtimes.

Speaking to Collider, the Russo Brothers revealed the estimated runtimes of Doomsday and Secret Wars. Doomsday will be about two and a half hours long, while Secret Wars will be three hours.

If true, the runtimes will parallel the last two-part Avengers saga, Infinity War and Endgame. Infinity War was two hours and 28 minutes long, while Endgame is the longest MCU movie at three hours and two minutes long.

They are staying tight-lipped on other details regarding the next two Avengers movies. When asked when fans could expect more casting updates, Joe Russo quipped, “Never. Not until you go to the theater.”

At least the return of Robert Downey Jr. is already known. He will be playing the villainous Doctor Doom. Chris Evans, who played the Human Torch and Captain America for Marvel, will also return.

However, they will be rolling cameras on the projects soon. They described the upcoming shoots as “standard-length,” meaning they will be filming Doomsday and Secret Wars for six months each.

The ball is moving now on Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars. The first of the two-parter is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026, so they will have a quick turnaround once they begin filming.

Are the Russo Brothers directing Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars?

After seemingly leaving Marvel behind after directing Infinity War and Endgame, the Russo Brothers are back to direct the next two Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

They will not be returning alone, as Downey is also coming back. Expect other familiar faces in the MCU to return. There are a rumored total of 60 characters in Doomsday, so there are plenty of slots to fill.

The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. It has made nearly $2.8 billion worldwide at the box office. Infinity War also made over $2 billion during its theatrical run.

After Endgame, the Russos moved on to new projects. Their first directorial effort was Cherry, which starred another Marvel alum, Tom Holland. They then directed The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas.

Currently, they are promoting their latest movie, The Electric State. The Netflix movie stars Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, and Ke Huy Quan.

Additionally, they helped launch Netflix's Extraction series. Joe Russo wrote Extraction, and they produced it as well. A sequel was released in 2023.

They also produced the Best Picture-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2022. The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) wrote and directed it.

Early in their career, the Russos gained notoriety for producing Arrested Development and directing episodes of it. They also produced and directed episodes of Community before their Marvel careers began.

In 2014, they directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, launching their Marvel tenure. They would go on to direct the sequel, Civil War, before making Infinity War and Endgame. Now, they will return and direct Avengers movies Doomsday and Secret Wars.