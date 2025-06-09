When in Liverpool, it's hard to ignore the legacy of the Fab Four, and the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, brought legendary Beatles member Paul McCartney out during his recent show in the city during his 2025 Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour.

During his second-ever concert in Liverpool, Springsteen surprised his fans by welcoming McCartney to the stage. This came a day after they both visited the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, which McCartney co-founded.

Those who speculated the Boss and the former Beatle would play together were right. McCartney kicked off the encore with a performance of the Beatles' “Can't Buy Me Love.”

They then performed a cover of Little Willie Littlefield's “Kansas City,” which the Fab Four famously covered on their Beatles for Sale album. Additionally, McCartney recorded a different cover of it for his CHOBA B CCCP album in 1987.

This was not the first time Springsteen covered “Kansas City” He previously performed it once on his tours for The River, The Rising, and Wrecking Ball. According to Setlist.fm, he also performed it at Clarance Clemons' birthday party in 1979 as well as at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, in 1987 with Jon Bon Jovi.

What songs did Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney play during his show in Liverpool on the Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour?

Springsteen and McCartney performed “Can't Buy Me Love” and “Kansas City” together during the Liverpool show. It was not the first time the two had shared the stage.

In 2022, McCartney closed his North American leg of the Got Back Tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey. After performing his Wings classic “Band on the Run,” he brought the Boss out to play “Glory Days,” a song from Born in the U.S.A., and the Beatles' “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

Later in the night, Springsteen returned to the stage to perform “The End” with McCartney and his band. That wasn't the only surprise during the night, as Bon Jovi also came out to lead the crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday to You” for McCartney.

A little over a week later, Springsteen once again joined McCartney on stage, this time during his headlining set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. They once again played “Glory Days” and “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

Springsteen and Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters returned to play “The End” with McCartney. Before Springsteen's appearance, Grohl performed “I Saw Her Standing There” and “Band on the Run” with McCartney and his band.