Ahead of their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is confronting his “haters.”

In a new ad for Accelerator, his energy drink, a Raiders fan decked out in team merch is sitting on a coach. He explains how he trolled Kelce before receiving a sample of Accelerator from Kelce.

“I'll be honest; I'd said a lot of mean things to Travis Kelce,” the Raiders fan says as a collage of his messages towards Kelce populate the screen. “I figured he'd never see them. But then he DM'd me. He sent me this drink, Accelerator. I wanted to hate it, but low key, I loved it — I actually feel energy without the crash an hour later.

“I used to be a hater, but now we're best friends,” he concludes as Kelce is shown sitting on the couch with him, and they begin laughing together.

Travis Kelce is coming off his best game of the year with the Chiefs

Going into Week 7, Kelce and the Chiefs are feeling it after beating the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 6. He was targeted seven times by Patrick Mahomes, catching six passes for 78 yards — a season-high.

He started the game in promising fashion and never looked back. Kelce turned back the clock, turning a short pass into a 16-yard gain.

Currently, Kelce is 24th in the league in catches (28) and 32nd in receiving yards (321). He has already caught two touchdown passes (he caught three in 16 games in 2024). He will finish with more than 900 yards, which would be his most since 2023, if he keeps this pace.

After losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, the Chiefs bounced back by beating the Lions handily in Week 6. They now get Rashee Rice back from his six-game suspension in Week 7 against the Raiders.

The Chiefs started the year 0-2 before winning two straight games against the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. Kelce is still an important piece of their offense.

Kelce mulled retirement after the 2024 season, which ended at Super Bowl 59, before coming back. The Chiefs were blown out by the Eagles in the Super Bowl. His future beyond 2025 remains unclear.