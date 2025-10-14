On an upcoming episode of the NFL's Mic'd Up, the moment when Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce broke out his signature spin move that harkens back to NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

The NFL released a clip from their upcoming Mic'd Up. “They don't wanna see me in the post, man,” Kelce says as he walks on the sideline. “Hit they ass with a ‘Hakeem the Dream.'

.@tkelce went full unc mode teaching his younger teammates about Hakeem Olajuwon 😂@InsideTheNFL Week 6 Mic’d Up on X pic.twitter.com/NCGdfyInlO — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

He then educates one of his younger teammates on Olajuwon. It is not clear who he is speaking to, but Kelce lived through the '90s, so he knows what he's talking about.

“See, you wasn't even a part of the '90s,” Kelce tells his teammate. “You would have saw Hakeem Olajuwon hit 'em with the ‘Dream Shake.' Do your research; you gotta do your research.

“I grew up watching that, so I emulated that. Shout out to The Dream,” he continued.

The moment came after Kelce's catch on the Chiefs' first drive against the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Kelce turned a short five-yard pass into a 16-yard gain with the “Dream Shake.”

Kelce seamlessly turned upfield before spinning his way to the 47-yard line. It's a move that Kelce has used countless times in his career. Even at 36 years old, he is pulling it off.

Travis Kelce's best game of the year helped the Chiefs beat the Lions

In Week 6, Kelce turned back the clock with a vintage performance. He was targeted seven times, catching six passes for 78 yards. However, he did not catch one of Patrick Mahomes' three touchdown passes.

Still, it was a solid follow-up to his last three games, during which he never averaged more than 10 yards per reception. He did score a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, though.

Kelce is on pace to have a better year than his 2024 campaign. If he keeps pace with the first six weeks of the year, he will finish with over 900 yards and six touchdowns.

The Chiefs are seemingly getting back on track after beating the Lions. They will get Rashee Rice, who just finished his six-game suspension, back for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.