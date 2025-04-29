Before the release of his new album Play's second single, “Old Phone,” Ed Sheeran has given fans a chance to uncover the full tracklist for his next project.

To get it, though, you would need to work for it. Sheeran's website has an activity titled “Pressing Play.” When you click on it, the album's logo appears. It is filled in with various objects, from teddy bears to old video game cartridges.

When you clicked on certain objects, you were given a field to guess the tracklist. You could input any letters from your keyboard, and it would automatically fill in if you got one right. Little hints would be given to help nudge fans in the right direction.

If you decoded the song title, a few lyrics from it would pop up. The only exception was “Azizam,” which was released on April 4, 2025. It was revealed to be the third track on the album.

“Old Phone,” the album's second single, is coming out on April 29, 2025. Promotion for the “Shape of You” singer's next album is in full swing.

Sycamore (in my Curtains era) posted the full list on X, formerly Twitter. The lyrics for the songs were also revealed with a spoiler warning.

Play having 13 songs makes it the shortest album since Sheeran's Divide in 2017. Equals, Subtract, and Autumn Variations all had 14 songs, and No.6 Collaborations Project featured 15 tracks. His first two albums before Divide — Plus and Multiply — each had a dozen songs on them.

Hopefully, album pre-orders will be available soon since Sherean is dropping the tracklist. It is an exciting time to be a fan of him, and it appears he is going big for his next album.

What do the lyrics mean?

One notable recurring theme is nostalgia with Play's songs. Previously, Sheeran said one song is “Nostalgic and sad, but uplifting at the same time.”

“Old Phone” suggests he uncovered his old telephone. It does appear he will be reflecting on the album as he sings, “You think I was born to ruin your life / but you did most of that before I arrived,” likely talking about a past love.

The lyric tease for “Slowly” read, “You packed your bags and booked a plane / The taxi's taking you away.” It is unclear who he is talking about, but it appears to be a memory.

Still, Sheeran will probably have a few signature love ballads. The tease for “Heaven” read, “Heaven, whenver I'm near you, I'm in Heaven.” The songs “For Always” and “The Vow” suggest the nuptials with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran's Play album tracklist

Below is the full tracklist for Sheeran's upcoming Play album, as uncovered by the activity on his website.