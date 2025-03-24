At long last, Ed Sheeran has announced the release date of his new single, “Azizam,” the lead track from his next album.

He took to Instagram to announce that “Azizam” will be released on Friday, April 4, 2025. His post shared the background of the song, which came together after Ilya Salmanzadeh suggested making music inspired by “Persian heritage and culture.” Somehow, Persian music reminded Sheeran of Irish traditional music.

“I wrote ‘Azizam' after [Ilya Salmanzadeh] suggested trying out making music inspired by his Persian heritage and culture,” Sheeran revealed. “I love learning about music and different cultures the more I travel and connect with people. It was like opening a door to a completely new and exciting world.

“I loved how a lot of rhythms, scales, melodies and instruments were different but similar to the Irish trad music I had grown up with. It was showing to me music connects us all, and really is a universal language. This whole album is about being playful, explorative, and celebratory,” he continued.

Fans can pre-save the song on streaming services now. In the video, someone asks how you'd say “my love” in Persian. That leads them to discover the word “azizam.”

A little snippet of the song plays in the video. Sheeran stands on a rooftop and sings in a video that appears to be the music video. “I wanna be nowhere but here with you now,” Sheeran sings.

In addition to the digital release of “Azizam,” Sheeran is releasing it as a 7″ single and a CD single. They will include a B-side, “Crashing,” which is exclusive to the physical releases. These editions of the single are available to pre-order on his website, and they will be released on April 30, 2025.

When does Ed Sheeran's new single “Azizam” and album come out?

Fans only have to wait a little over a week for the release date of Ed Sheeran's new single, “Azizam.” It is the lead single for Sheeran's eighth studio album, Play, which will seemingly be released sometime in 2025.

Releasing the lead single indicates the promotion for the album will ramp up shortly. The album will probably come out sometime in 2025 before the year ends.

Sheeran previously said that the second single from Play will come out “pretty soon” after the first one drops. So, expect a second song following “Azizam's” release in April.

It has been over a year since Sheeran last released a new album. His last album, Autumn Variations, was the second of two albums released that year. Earlier in the year, he released Subtract, the final installment in his math symbol-titled albums series.

In the time since, Sheeran has been busy on the road for the Mathematics Tour. It will go through another European leg before concluding with three shows in Germany in September 2025.

The Mathematics Tour is essentially Sheeran's Eras Tour. He plays songs from almost all of his albums during each show. It was initially started to support the release of Equals, which came out in 2021.

Throughout the tour's run, Sheeran released Subtract and Autumn Variations. Songs from both albums have appeared in the setlist since.