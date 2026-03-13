With about a month to go before Euphoria Season 3 premieres on HBO, the show's composer, Labrinth, has ripped the Zendaya-led series seemingly out of nowhere.

He took to Instagram with his cryptic post. The post has gained a lot of attention, with the Rolling Stones' official account even “liking” it. It is a screenshot of a message he wrote, seemingly in his Notes app.

“I'm done with this industry,” he wrote in all caps, continuing, “F**k Columbia. Double f**k Euphoria. I'm out. Thank you and good night.”

What prompted the post is unknown. It seemingly came out of nowhere, but clearly, he is unhappy about something, assuming the beef is legitimate.

Labrinth has not elaborated since the post was shared. He has worked on the show since its first season in 2019. Acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer joined him as another composer of the upcoming third season.

There's only about a month until the premiere of Euphoria Season 3, so it's likely that Labrinth's work will still be featured in the show.

When does Euphoria Season 3 come out?

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Euphoria Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, Apr. 12, 2026. This comes over four years after the second season aired on HBO.

The first two seasons followed the same format of dropping a new episode every Sunday, one at a time. More than likely, the third season will follow that release structure.

Sam Levinson created the series and is the showrunner. It is based on the Israeli teen drama series of the same name, created by Ron Leshem.

The first two seasons of the show starred Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, and Sydney Sweeney. A couple of the cast members, Angus Cloud and Eric Dane, have passed away before the third season's premiere.

Euphoria premiered on June 16, 2019. In between the first two seasons, a two-part holiday special aired on HBO on Dec. 6, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. The second season then premiered on Jan. 9, 2022, and ran until Feb. 27.