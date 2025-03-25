It sounds like Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal will be stretchy in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pascal was asked about his character's stretching ability, wondering if all of his body parts stretch. Kimmel was curious if The Mandalorian star asked if he wondered the extent of his character's powers.

“Everything has to stretch,” Pascal sheepishly said.

Kimmel then pulled out a comic book panel with Sue Storm and Reed Richards, who Pascal will play in First Steps. “Have I ever mentioned what a wonderful set of abilities you acquired from those cosmic rays?” Storm asks Richards.

Pascal then jokingly clarified what Storm meant by that comment. “Meaning he is an incredible conversationalist in bed,” he explained.

Of course, Richards is known for his superpowers. Richards is able to stretch any part of his body, and it comes in handy in several ways, as the comic panel hinted at.

Who is Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal?

Pascal will lead the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie for Marvel but is best known for his roles in Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us.

Currently, he is promoting the second season of HBO's Last of Us series. He returns alongside Bella Ramsey. They will be joined by Kaitlyn Dever, who is set to play Abby from The Last of Us Part 2 video game.

Pascal has been acting for decades, but his breakthrough came in 2014 when he starred in Game of Thrones Season 4. He played Oberyn Martell in seven episodes of the fourth season.

From there, he would land roles in The Great Wall, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and The Equalizer 2. From 2015-17, Pascal also led the Netflix series Narcos as Javier Peña.

In 2019, his breakout came. Pascal began starring as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian in Disney+'s Star War series. He has led three seasons so far of the show.

Additionally, he is bound to bring the character to the big screen in 2026. He will star in The Mandalorian & Grogu. He also played the role in several episodes of The Book of Boba Fett.

Since starting his The Mandalorian role, Pascal has landed high-profile movie projects. He has recently starred in Wonder Woman 1984, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The Bubble, Strange Way of Life, The Wild Robot, and Gladiator 2.

Soon, he will star in Materialists with Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson. Materialists is Celine Song's follow-up to Past Lives, which was released in 2023.

He will also star in Ari Aster's Eddington. The upcoming Western will also star Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, and Austin Butler.