Ralph Ineson, who will play Galactus for Marvel in Fantastic Four: First Steps, referenced the Rolling Stones in response to the new trailer.

He responded to a Marvel fan account on X, formerly Twitter, who shared the shot of Galactus looming over New York City from the trailer. He quote posted by saying, “Get off of my cloud.”

Of course, this is the title of a Rolling Stones song as well. If this was an intentional reference, it wouldn't be the only one the Marvel trailer made.

At one point in the trailer, the Fantastic Four are shown on a TV set. It resembles the same set the Beatles were on when they appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Who are the Rolling Stones?

The Rolling Stones are one of the most legendary rock bands of all time. They are fresh off their fourth Grammy win ever. Their recent Hackney Diamonds album won Best Rock Album at the 2025 ceremony.

It was their first win since Blue & Lonesome won Best Traditional Blues Album at the 60th Grammys in 2018. Blue & Lonesome was a collection of blues covers recorded by the Stones.

Last year, the Rolling Stones embarked on the Hackney Diamonds Tour, their first since 2022's Sixty Tour. It was exclusive to North America, with 20 shows being across the initial leg.

They were supposed to go on a European and UK tour in 2025. However, that no longer appears to be the case. They do not appear to be going on the road this year.

Fantastic Four: First Steps

The upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps is the MCU's first swing at Marvel's first family. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as the title team members.

Additionally, Julia Garner, Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne will also star in the Marvel movie.

Matt Shakman, who previously directed WandaVision for Marvel, directed First Steps. Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Squires, Eric Pearson, and Peter Cameron co-wrote the script.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is the first movie in the MCU's Phase Six. It will pave the way for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, which come out in 2026 and 2027, respectively.