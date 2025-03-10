A new clip from Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage references one of the dead characters from Young Sheldon, George Sr. (Lance Barber).

CBS unveiled a new clip, which features Meemaw (Annie Potts) trying to “catch up” with Coach Wilkins (Doc Farrow). They meet at the diner where Mandy (Emily Osment) works, and she is trying to get the latest on Medford's High School football team, using George as her Trojan horse.

“You and George were close; me and George were close,” she tells him. “[There's] no reason you and me can't be close.”

While Coach Wilkins would “like” that, Meemaw begins prying for answers. She is now running an illegal sportsbook, and she is trying to set the lines for Medford's upcoming game.

“So, how's that team of yours looking for Friday night?” Meemaw asks.

Initially, Coach Wilkins doesn't recognize the situation — he acknowledges their “tough” opponent, but he “likes our chances.” Meemaw then asks if there are any potential outside distractions, such as injuries, players failing a class, or breakups.

Coach Wilkins somewhat catches on to what Meemaw is doing. He asks what she is doing, to which she replies, “We're catching up! How the heck are you?”

“I'm okay,” he replies. “It's been tough without George.”

Meemaw just can't let it go, though. She briefly sympathizes with him before getting back to the game. “I know it has…That kicker of yours has been a little off — what's happening there?” Meemaw asks in the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage clip.

When Coach Wilkins confronts her about betting on the game, she has a quick-witted response. “Oh, I'm not betting on the game. I'm just setting the line for the people who are betting on the game,” she reasons.

As he leaves, she throws a final Hail Mary: “We can still talk about George! What do you think he'd think their chances are?”

How a dead Young Sheldon character's legacy continues in George & Mandy's First Marriage?

Despite dying at the end of Young Sheldon, George Sr. has continued to play a role in the spin-off Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Early in the season, Georgie (Montana Jordan) would visit his father's grave. He would go there to debrief after a long day, venting about the family drama.

Additionally, George Sr. returns in the 12th episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, titled “Typhoid Georgie.” In the episode, Georgie gets sick and dreams about reuniting with his father.

It ends with a somewhat sweet moment between the father and son. Georgie hugs his father, and initially, George expresses that he is proud of his son. However, when Georgie looks up, his father has turned into a zombie. The nightmare wakes him up, causing him to try and go back to work despite his illness.

George's legacy will continue to play a part in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Georgie is trying to navigate being an adult and parent, and he will need his father's advice.

The upcoming episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will premiere on Thursday, March 13, 2025. It also appears Dale (Craig T. Nelson) will break up with Meemaw after finding out about her latest business venture.