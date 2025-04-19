Hailee Steinfeld has described her role in Sinners as “unlike any role that I have ever played,” and now she is reminiscing on the film in her latest Instagram post.

“My last day on set — and maybe my favorite. I could go on about every single person in this photo, and the many behind the camera when it was taken. Sinners is out now, and I’m still trying to wrap my head around what it means to be a part of something this special,” the Pitch Perfect 2 actress wrote in the caption of a black-and-white photo of her Sinners cast mates on Instagram Friday, April 18.

“This experience changed me and I’m endlessly grateful for everything Sinners gave me,” she added.

The actress ended her post urging fans to go to the theaters to watch Sinners, “GO SEE THIS FILM!! It’ll give you the thrill of a lifetime.”

Steinfeld who is of Jewish, African American, English, Filipino, Irish, Scottish and German descent, spoke about learning more about her mixed-race ancestry in the role. Her maternal grandfather, Ricardo Domasin is an Afro-Filipino, from Bohol, Philippines. Steinfeld plays the role of Mary, who just like the actress in real life, is also one-eighth Black.

“This character challenged me in ways I've never been challenged. And in ways I don't know I would have been able to sort of tackle and overcome had it happened any sooner in my life,” she said to PEOPLE.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Wunmi Mosaku, Li Jun Li, Omar Benson Miller, Delroy Lindo, Jayme Lawson, and Jack O'Connell.

“It had such an impact on me personally,” she continued. “Therefore, I feel like the least it can do is make an impact on those that watch it. I think it affected all of us so personally and so deeply, and I do believe that you feel that and you see that when you watch this movie.”

In a conversation with Blavity, she told the outlet that she's happy she's learned more about her own heritage through research for her role in the film.

“Even after seeing the movie last night with just some family, the conversations about this movie are so important,” she said. “But it brought me so much closer to my mom and to my grandfather. This role, my imagination ran wild with thoughts of what his life might have looked like growing up, what his parents' life might have looked like.”

She added, “I'm just so honored to be part of this story…. It's so important, and it served me in a way that I didn't know I needed so bad.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

Outside of her booming career, Steinfeld has a new role that she will be preparing for soon — a wife. The actress got engaged to her boyfriend, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, last year. The couple has been pretty private since the beginning of their relationship which began in 2023.

Allen proposed to the actress in Malibu back in November. The pair overlooked the Pacific Ocean with a large flower covered arch with candles and more flowers creating a romantic ambience. Back in February, she shared how she's feeling about her upcoming wedding.

“I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, ‘What was I wearing?'” Steinfeld told Who What Wear. “We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word.”

Sinners is out now.