Finally, Irish rock band Inhaler's third studio album, Open Wide, is here. After a weekend of listening to it, I think I have figured out where it fits in the ranking of the band's albums.

Formed in 2012, the group consists of Eli Hewson, Josh Jenkinson, Ryan McMahon, and Robert Keating. Hewson is U2 singer Bono‘s son. That fact may have got them an initial following, but they have grown exponentially since.

Over the last couple of years, Inhaler has evolved. They started with a sound trying to save '80s punk, much like a modern-day Joy Division. They started scaling up in their second album, and Open Wide is the culmination of Inhaler's evolution.

I'm confident that Inhaler is here to stay beyond their first three albums. They should have no problem continuing their ascension into the mainstream.

1. It Won't Always Be Like This (2021)

Sometimes, it is hard to top your debut. Some artists, like Bob Dylan, have rough debut albums. Others, like Bruce Springsteen, do some of their best work.

So, in that sense, Inhaler is like the Boss. It Won't Always Be Like This came years after their first single, “I Want You,” in 2018. I am proud to say I've been listening to the band since then, and my personal hype for their debut album was off the charts.

It helped that singles “My Honest Face” and “It Won't Always Be Like This” (which was later re-recorded for the album) were phenomenal. Pound for pound, It Won't Always Be Like This is the band's best work, with other great songs like “Totally,” “Cheer Up Baby,” and “Who's Your Money On? (Plastic House).”

To this day, It Won't Always Be Like This is their best work. Inhaler has written bigger songs than the ones here, but it has everything. There are rockers like the title track, love songs like “Totally,” and tributes to the Clash with “In My Sleep.”

2. Open Wide (2025)

Open Wide is thematically Inhaler's most mature work, specifically from lead singer Eli Hewson. He is the son of U2 lead singer Bono, after all, and it shows in some of his lyrics (“Your House” is the greatest example).

Its release was preceded by singles like “Your House” and “Open Wide.” The songs introduced a new sound for the band, one that leans more into their Sam Fender influence than their past work.

Open Wide features big songs. They have written “Supersonic Missiles”-like stadium rockers for years with “These Are the Days” and “My Honest Face,” and yet, “Your House” has a certain grandioseness to it.

The best line Hewson wrote is “Maybe I sold love for what it's worth on the street.” It reminded me of his father's song “Ultra Violet (Light My Way).” When U2 plays it live, he usually changes the line, “I guess it's the price of love; I know it's not cheap” to “And the price of love isn’t love if the price is cheap,” and “I guess it's the price of love, and the price of love is always too cheap.”

There is a certain thematic resonance the song has beneath its pop-y sound. Hewson must have picked up a thing or two from his father.

Other standout songs include “Eddie in the Darkness,” “A Question Of You,” and “Little Things.” The album should translate well to their live shows, on the Open Wide Tour.

3. Cuts & Bruises (2023)

Even if it's their “worst” album, Inhaler's Cuts & Bruises is a solid album. Its highs are high — “These Are the Days,” “Love Will Get You There,” and “If You're Gonna Break My Heart” are among their best songs.

“These Are the Days” is the definition of a summer song. From Josh Jenkinson's opening riff to Hewson's soaring vocals, it comes together beautifully.

“If You're Gonna Break My Heart” is Inhaler's answer to “Totally” from their It Won't Always Be Like This album. It is the type of love song that will have their fans swaying along at concerts. Inhaler has a knack for that type of song — each of their albums has one.

Some of the magic gets lost in the second half of the album. “Valentine” is good, but Open Wide has better album tracks in its second half.