If you are going to be on Peyton and Eli Manning's ManningCast, you have to make fun of the former's forehead, as iconic NFL edge rusher JJ Watt learned.

During his appearance on the broadcast during the playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Watt took a shot at Manning's forehead size. He was responding to Manning's proposed rule change that would outlaw defensive linemen from batting passes down.

“I mean, guys, my arms are pretty large, just like your forehead, Peyton; it's not hard to miss them,” Watt said, roasting Manning. “So when you see 'em, just throw around 'em.”

“My arms are pretty large, just like your forehead Peyton.”@JJWatt coming from the top rope 😭 pic.twitter.com/pjedlUj87n — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2026 Expand Tweet

He continued by saying, “I mean, I don't understand the issue here. It can't be that hard — you guys are so skilled,” with a sly smile on his face.

Of course, Manning's forehead is the butt of many jokes, especially from his younger brother, Eli, on the ManningCast. Their dad, Archie, “grounded” him on live TV during an appearance on the broadcast in October 2024.

Did Peyton and Eli Manning do a ManningCast last night during the Steelers-Texans game?

There was a ManningCast during ESPN's Monday night broadcast of the Steelers-Texans playoff game. Watt and former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger were guests on the show.

The Wild Card Round marked the conclusion of the ManningCast for the 2025 NFL season. They did 11 games throughout the season, including the playoff game, and once again had a long list of A-listers join them.

Some of their 2025 guests include Bill Murray, Saquon Barkley, Glen Powell, Jared Goff, Charles Barkley, Shane Gillis, George W. Bush, Jerry Rice, Luke Combs, Michael Keaton, and Lainey Wilson.

The ManningCast has been going for five seasons. It started during the 2021 season, and they have continued it in the following four seasons.